Mammoth crowd welcomes Amosun in Abeokuta

Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital city was agog on Thursday as party supporters and loyalists held a welcome rally in honour of a presidential aspirant and former governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Senator Amosun was one of the APC Presidential aspirants at the just concluded special convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Mr Amosun however stepped down for the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who later emerged flagbearer of the party with an audacious margin.

At an event held in Abeokuta, party faithful and loyalists dressed in different beautiful attires to celebrate a leader, former governor and Senator representing Ogun Central senatorial district.

Speaking at the event, the former presidential aspirant declared and informed all his followers that 2023 project is all about Ahmed Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former governor directed his supporters to commence grassroot mobilisation and support for the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president in 2023.

Senator Amosun was governor of Ogun state between 2011 and 2019 and was elected into the Senate in 2019 for a second term.