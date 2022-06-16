Police urge Zamfara residents to disregard misleading recycled video

The Zamfara State Police Command has enjoined the General public to disregard attempt by some mischievous persons to mislead unsuspecting members of the public and cause disharmony through the recirculation of an old video of threat to close down churches in the state.

The video according to the police was recorded on 8th November, 2021 during a Press Briefing by the Command’s Police Commissioner, Ayuba Elkanah in Gusau.

The Police says the referenced video was culled from a Confidence building Press Briefing granted by the Zamfara State Commissioner of Police to calm down tension when the letter of threat to churches was discovered in November 2021

This police made the clarification in a press statement signed by the Command public relations officer, Superintendent Mohammed Shehu and made available to newsmen.

The command described the recirculation of the video as a handiwork of mischief makers who want to cause unnecessary tension among innocent citizens

A letter of threat by Suspected armed bandits to attack Churches and issuance of three years ultimatum to Christians to close down churches in the was discovered in November last year around the police headquarters in Gusau, the state Capital

“For the purpose of clarification, the police in Zamfara wishes to state that the referenced video was culled from a confidence building Press Briefing granted by the Zamfara State Commissioner of Police to calm, as at November 2021, the tension caused by the recovery of a letter of threat to attack churches in the State” the statement reads

The Command while reassuring the public of its commitment to the protection of lives and property at all times, Called on members of the public and the media to disregard the video, as it is the handiwork of mischief makers.