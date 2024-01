Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf has returned to the state after Supreme Court judgment that affirmed his victory at the March 18 governorship polls.

The governor left Kaduna for Kano on Sunday and was welcomed by a mammoth crowd of supporters.

They converged on the Kaduna to Kano Express Road to jubilate his victory.

Governor Abba Yusuf is expected to address the supporters at filin Mahaha in the state.