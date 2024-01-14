A group known as the Nasarawa State Youth Coalition has called on the Supreme Court to dispense justice in the state governorship election appeal and shun all forms of technicalities.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had filed a petition at the apex court challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal for upholding the victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Supreme Court has now slated Tuesday, January 16 for hearing and possible judgment.

Addressing a press conference in Lafia, Leader of the youth group, Iliya Auna, commended the judgments delivered so far by the Supreme Court, and wants them to look at the Nasarawa Governorship Election Appeal on its merit.