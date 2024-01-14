The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla has promised to ensure increased crude oil production in the nation, through its fight against theft as he assured maximum support to the Logistics command headquarters by providing assistance to all the combat formations.

He made the promise during his visit to the Command in Oghara Delta state.

At the centre of the Nigerian Navy fight against crude oil thieves is the Logistics command headquarters that provides all the necessary support to the combat formations to function effectively.

In his tour of Naval units, outposts and formations, the Chief of Naval Staff is here in Oghara to see things for himself.

For the Flag Officer Commanding the Headquarters, Logistic Command can better carry out its functions with adequate support from the Nigerian Navy Headquarters.

After listening to the demands of the logistics command, the Chief of naval staff assured them that 2024 budget made necessary provisions to enable better service of the force.

According to the Nigerian Navy its fight against economic saboteurs is yielding positive results with an increase of 1.7 million barrels per day in crude oil and it is expected to rise this year with the renewed commitment of the Nigerian Navy.