The Nigerian Navy has expressed commitment to motivating its personnel towards enhancement of their professional output and achieving its aims.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Navy Holding Limited, Rear Admiral Siliranda Lassa Stated this during the inauguration of a nine-by-one building block for junior ratings at the Navy Logistics Command Headquarter, Oghara, Delta State.

This is the first visit of Rear Admiral Siliranda Lassa to Nigerian Navy Logistics Command Headquarter, Oghara, Delta State since last year when handed over the reins of the office.

He inaugurated the project named after him for his contribution to the command during his tenure at the command.

Advertisement

Fortunately the Flag Officer Commanding, who has been on saddle for a year, the project is simply an addition to improve the welfare of personnel.

The Personnel of the Nigerian Navy like other military forces say they need all the motivation to be at the best in tackling insecurity and defend the country territorial integrity.

The Nigerian Navy Logistics Command Oghara was established in 2008 to execute policies on procurement, storage and distribution of technical and naval material, and amongst other duties, monitor and assist operational commands in implementing the daunting tasks of defending the nation and protecting her maritime-based resources which have often been targeted by criminals.