The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Zubairu Gambo, has inaugurated the newly renovated Naval Ratings’ accommodation at NDC Quarters, Ushafa, and the Naval Officers’ Quarters in Gudu, as well as an Administration Building, Parade Ground, and Special Forces Holding Bay at Naval Unit in Abuja.

The inauguration ceremonies which took place at various locations in Abuja, saw top Naval officers, former officers, unit commanders and CNS Coursemates graced the occasion.

Speaking after commissioning the Naval Unit Administrative building, Gambo, explained that project commissioning is a sign of commitment to enhancing the welfare of naval personnel.

“The commissioning of the R Adm AO Suleiman Special Forces Holding Bay Navy Town Abuja, named after the pioneer Commander of the NN SBS who is here with us, signifies our commitment to the personnel’s welfare and acknowledgement of the vital role they play in our Naval and joint operations.

“The commissioning of a new parade ground emphasizes our dedication to upholding the highest standards of military professionalism and ensuring that NN personnel have the necessary infrastructure to train and perform at their best.”

Gambo enjoined the officers of the Nigerian Navy to maintain the facilities, which were provided as part of creating an enabling working environment for them.

The commandant of the Naval Unit, commander A. Muhammed, expressed gratitude towards the commissioning of the projects.

Muhammad said, “As we gather here today to commission these projects, I feel a strong sense of gratitude for these noble ideas conceived and executed by the CNS.

“This kind gesture will enhance stability, efficiency and proficiency for officers and ratings of NUA. It will also boost their morale and thus, foster commitment for readiness in service delivery.”