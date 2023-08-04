The Nigerian Navy says it has intensified its surveillance, patrol, and intelligence gathering on the waterways to tackle maritime crimes and ensure security which is its core mandate.

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, stated this shortly after the facility tour of NNS Jubilee in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State

On his maiden visit to the Nigerian Navy Ship Jubilee, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla was welcomed by a quarter guard in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State.

Thereafter, he took a tour of some of the facilities in the command.

Advertisement

The Country’s maritime security is poised to experience improved outcomes as the Navy continues its relentless efforts to protect national assets on the sea.

Earlier, the Chief of Naval Staff visited Governor Umo Eno, emphasising that the state remained critical to the operation of the Nigerian Navy, both in the military and policing aspects.

Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla believes his officers and men are more than prepared to rid the creeks of impending criminals