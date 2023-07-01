Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has promised to continue to invest in tourism development in order to strengthen local economy and attract tourists across the world.

The Governor made this known during the 2023 Ojude Oba Carnival, held at Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Governor Abiodun said he is proud of the cultural heritage and will continue to work more on how to expand and preserve it for future generations, as his administration is looking at how to organise a state wide cultural festival like Ojude-Oba.

The Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona who received homage from different age grades groups and associations across Ijebuland also commended the Government and people of Ijebuland and across the country.

He admonished them to continue to be good ambassadors of the land and pray for the President and the Governor of the state.