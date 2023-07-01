The Chief Executive Officer of Funmiayinke Nigeria Limited who is also a governorship aspirant in Ondo state under the All Progressives Congress, APC, Engr. Dr. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo FunmiAyinke has commended the steps taken so far by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

FunmiAyinke described the steps as the best for the country, urging Nigerians to give the president time to transform Nigeria.

Specially, she noted that President Tinubu demonstrated his love, capacity and tenacity of purpose to reshape Nigeria and ensure the people enjoy dividends of democracy.

She said, ” So far, so good, Mr. President has started well and he should be commended for the steps so far.

“He took bold steps to remove fuel subsidy which has continued to hamper our growth as a nation.

Advertisement

“Though things are really tough, it will sure get better. Nigerians should give him the necessary support to move the country to an enviable height

“And Mr. President should not also hesitate to put in place the palliatives to cushion the effects of removal of the fuel subsidy”.

FunmiAyinke described her foray into politics as a move to better the lots of the people.

She added, “I am not in politics to amass wealth, I am there to serve the people and touch their lives.”, she stated.