Young people and the media play a vital role in the fight against drug abuse through the use of subliminal messages to discourage the drug use culture .

TVC news Niger state correspondent interacted with youths on a university campus who called for more intentionality in content creation that will drive change.

Music is a medium most youths are connected to and through which a lot of messages can be passed across.

Victor Dalong a student of the federal university of Minna is exploring this premises through his newly released song which challenges other young people to look out for their peers that might be sliding into substance abuse.

Advertisement

Victor is one of the few young people on campus taking deliberate steps to rid his campus of drug abuse using his art.

On the university campus, Odaba Akoji, an OAP with the campus Radio and a 500 level chemical engineering student, who analyzes the role mass media ought to play in challenging contents that promote abuse of illicit drugs.

Other Students on campus identify depression as the major reason for substance abuse among their peers.

They think a deliberate attempt to help such students will go a long way rather than stigmatisation

Advertisement

The theme of this year’s celebration is People First: stop stigma and Discrimination, strengthen Prevention.”

It focuses on raising awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with the respect and empathy they deserve.