The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA in Ondo State has taken the war against drug abuse to Odigbo Local Government Area, with the aim of reducing the menace.

The State Commander of the agency, Kayode Raji, who monitored the awareness walk, laments that drug abuse is aiding criminal activities across the state.

The walk was organised ahead of the 2023 United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, slated for the 26th of June.

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA moved round Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, spreading the message to the people on the need to shun drugs.

They were joined by corps members, local government staff among others.

The walk terminated at Ore bridge, after which they moved to the hall, where a lecture was delivered by the State Commander of NDLEA, Kayode Raji.

He said arresting those involved in drug abuse is not the only solution to the menace.

Raji explained that regular sensitisation of offenders and users of illicit drugs, will go a long way in tackling the scourge.

The Chairman of Odigbo Local Government Area and some officials of the agency, stressed the need to ensure that the menace of drug abuse is seriously tackled.

As the world prepares for the United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking the 26th of June, more awareness campaigns to discourage youths from drug abuse are expected.