Lagos State Government has increased its campaign for Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the state, this time with a focus on the grassroots.

The state’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) extended the awareness effort by engaging artisans and Community Development Association (CDC/CDA) members.

Riding on the theme “SGBV; NOT IN MY LAGOS,” the agency, in partnership with the State Ministry of Wealth Creation and the Chairmen of all Local Governments, had over 150 participants in attendance.

Executive Secretary of the Lagos DSVA, Mrs. Titilola Vivour Adeniyi, stated that the program’s goal is to highlight their position as first responders to occurrences of sexual and gender-based violence in their communities.

Vivour-Adeniyi emphasised that the state administration, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is dedicated to zero tolerance for any form of sexual violence and will stop at nothing to ensure justice is delivered.

She noted that local communities remain genuine stakeholders and play a pivotal role in preventing SGBV, as she encouraged them to always partner with the government to reduce incidents to the barest minimum.

The participants lauded the initiative of the state government through the agency to ensure that they are well informed about incidents of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence which are under-reported in various communities due to ignorance of the law.

They also commended DSVA for opening their understanding to some duties that can bring about a sane environment and improve families as well as further develop the state.