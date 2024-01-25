The new Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, James Sule has assumed office in Abuja.

Ghana’s Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, welcomed the newly appointed Permanent Secretary.

She stated that the Ministry was established by Presidential proclamation on August 21, 2023, to promote positive artistic and cultural talents in the country and to maximize the potential of Nigeria’s creative sector.

“The Ministry is saddled with the responsibility of providing overall political leadership and guidance for the attainment of goals and objectives of the ministry”.

The new Permanent Secretary, James Sule thanked the Minister for her warm reception and praised her for her giant strides in trying to put the country on the world map of Arts, Culture and Entertainment.

He solicited the cooperation of all staff in achieving the ministry’s mandate.

Mr Sule takes over from Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe who is now with the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

He was redeployed from the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation before coming to the Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy.