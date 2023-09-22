The acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Michael Cardoso, on Friday assumed office at the apex bank., pending his confirmation by the senate.

The bank in a press release, signed by its Director of Corporate Communication, Isa Abdulmumin, says the acting deputy governors also resumed alongside the Acting Governor.

This follows the formal resignation of the erstwhile acting governor Folashodun Shonubi, alongside his deputies.

The new Acting Governor and his deputies subscribed to the relevant oaths of office at a brief ceremony held at the Bank’s Head Office in Abuja, on Friday, and have since settled down to the task of administering monetary and financial sector policies of the Federal Government.

It will be recalled that Dr. Cardoso and his colleagues were appointed to their respective

positions at the Bank on September 15, 2023, subject to their confirmation by the Senate.