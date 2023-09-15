President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the new governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mr Cardoso is a financial and development expert with over thirty years’ experience in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors.

He is the Chairman, Board of Directors of Citibank Nigeria.

The president also approved the management team for the apex bank subject to the screening and confirmation of the Senate.

