The Senate has confirmed Dr Michael Olayemi Cardoso as the substantive Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Confirmation of Mr Cardoso as the substantive governor came after his screening before the committee of the whole house and a grilling that lasted hours.

President of the Senate shortly after the departure of the nominees of Mr President put the question to the whole house and announced his confirmation following the voice vote.

The Senate also confirmed all 4 deputy governors nominated by President Tinubu to lead the apex bank during a period of change and Renewed Hope.

The New deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria are : Bala Bello, Sani Dattijo, Emem Usoro and Philip Ikeazor.