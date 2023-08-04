President Tinubu has written to the Nigerian Senate to withdraw the nomination of Maryam Shetty from the list of Ministerial Nominees.

President Tinubu also sent the names of Mairiga Mahmood and Festus Keyamo to be added to the new list of ministerial nominees currently before the Senate for Consideration and Confirmation.

Mr President’s Letter was read on the floor by the President of the Senate ,Senator Godswill Akpabio at Friday’s Plenary Session.

President Tinubu says his decision is in line with the provisions of section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution as Amended.

Recall that President Tinubu through his Cheif of Staff , Femi Gbajabiamila submitted an additional list of ministerial nominees on Wednesday containing the name of Maryam Shetty during the ongoing Ministerial Screening.

In a related development, the president has also written the senate for the implementation of the resolutions from the recent ECOWAS meeting of authority of heads states and government held on Sunday.

As at the time of filing this report, the senate has dissolved into committee of a whole to begin screening of new ministerial nominees.