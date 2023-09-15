Minister of Aviation and and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo says a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) company would be built in Nigeria, in order to reduce the expense Nigerian Airlines incurs abroad.

The minister made this known during the Aviation Africa Summit 2023 in Abuja.

According to him, the current administration is ready to achieve the feat by tackling challenges in the aviation industry to attract foreign investors.

There were also recommendations and signing of MOUs between Nigeria and other Countries around the globe with the aim of providing enabling environment to Nigeria’s Domestics airlines.

Aviation experts from all over African gathered in Abuja for the aviation summit, they networked, interacted and discussed the future of the aviation sector.

Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and South African Civil Aviation Authority to improve air safety and harness potentials to strengthen Aviation industry.

Also, another MOU was signed between Air Peace Limited and Embraer Commercial, a Brazilian aircraft manufacturer.

Mr Keyamo reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu in ensuring a brighter future for for Domestic Airlines in Nigeria.

On his part, the South African Deputy Minister of Transport Lisa Mangcu expressed confidence in providing all the necessary support to the growth of Civil Aviation in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The Chairman Air Peace Limited Mr Allen Onyeama said aviation industry in Nigeria is growing despite the difficulties it went through years back.

He also assured Nigerian Passengers that very soon they will start flying to Europe with domestics airlines in an affordable amoumt , also emphasised that necessary measure are already put in place to address challenges such as passengers delay, flight cancellation amongst other issues.

Nigeria is the first Country in West Africa to host the Aviation Africa Summit 2023 to ensure that Civil aviation business is sustained in the country and Africa at large.