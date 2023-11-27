Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister Festus Keyamo says the United Nigeria Airlines incident will be investigated and those indicted will be sanctioned.

The minister who spoke ahead of a meeting with heads of agencies under his ministry, on the sector’s safety concerns, also confirmed the wet lease sanction given the airline by the NCAA.

He admits there are regulations failures in the industry, but says such laxities will not be allowed ro thrive going forward.

The meeting is now ongoing and its outcome will be made known after it ends.