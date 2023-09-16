British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that the American bully XL dog is to be banned, following the death of a man in a suspected attack.

Sunak stated that the dogs were “a danger to our communities” and that they would be prohibited before the end of the year.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Ian Price was seriously attacked by two dogs in Walsall and died on Friday.

The man, named Ian Price, was critically injured by two dogs near Walsall on Thursday and died on Friday.

While many have welcomed the ban, some owners and animal groups said a breed-specific ban would not work.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister said: “It is clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it is a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.”

Sunak said he was ordering work from police and experts to legally define the breed so it can then be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act, which applies in England, Wales and Scotland.

His plan to ban the breed followed an attack on Thursday which led to the death of Mr Price, 52.

Advertisement

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control and manslaughter.

Officers spoke to the man on two previous occasions after being called to incidents in the area involving his dogs, police said.

The XL is the largest type of the American bully breed and can weigh more than nine stone (60kg), however it is not recognised by the main British dog associations, such as the Kennel Club.

Advertisement

The type has been involved in several high-profile attacks.

A 60-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after an 11-year-old Ana Paun was attacked by an American XL bully and Staffordshire bullterrier cross in Birmingham on Saturday.

Two men who went to her aid were also injured and needed hospital treatment.

Advertisement

That attack sparked a debate on whether the breed should be prohibited, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman saying she was taking urgent advice on the matter.