President Bola Tinubu has appealed to members of the National Assembly to give his cabinet ministers and heads of agencies a breather and allow them do their jobs without distraction.

The President said his appeal does not stop the legislature from doing their constitutional oversight responsibility, but he wants the lawmakers to also show some level of understanding, especially with the frequent summons and invitation of ministers and other heads of agencies to brief lawmakers on their activities.

The President said this when he hosted some members of the House of Representatives led by the Speaker Tajudeen Abbas to an Iftar break of fast event inside the presidential villa.

He also called for greater cooperation between the two arms of government and appealed again to the Lawmakers to always prioritise the interest of Nigeria above anything and also ensure they care for the people in their constituencies.

The Speaker assured the President of the support of the legislature, which he says is evident in the speedy consideration of three bills recently sent by President Tinubu for legislation.