The Niger State government, under the Ministry of Local Government, has begun the inspection of 53 Biwater schemes across 24 local councils. Commissioner in charge of the ministry Mu’azu Jantabo is conducting on-the-spot assessments of these schemes, some dating back to 1979, recognizing the need to breathe new life into these neglected structures.

Built under Colonel Ibrahim Lawal’s leadership 44 years ago, these schemes have the potential to bring much-needed relief to local communities grappling with water supply challenges.

The Niger State Small Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Agency underscores that revamping the system could benefit approximately 800 persons.