Edo Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu has declared his intention to vie for the Governorship of the State in a well circulated campaign video released on Social and Traditional Media.

Mr Shaibu who was also on the TVC News Current affairs programme Journalists Hangout on Monday evening said he will defeat all comers to clinch the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party and emerge governor of the State in 2024.

Mr Shaibu disclosed that his declaration was moved from initially fixed for Eterno Hotel, Aiguobasimwin Crescent, off Ikpokpan Road, Government Reservation Area (GRA), Benin by 8am due to pressure from some influential person in government.

He added that what is going on in the State is not him fighting anybody but being beaten and taking the beaten in good faith knowing full well that he will triumph.

Advertisement

However some allies of Governor Obaseki Obaseki, who is opposed to Shaibu’s aspiration, fixed the fourth edition of meeting for progressive supporters of Obaseki’s Finish Well Group (FWG) for the same date and venue.

Mr Shaibu a former majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly and the House of Representatives siad he is confident of emerging victorious in the PDP Primaries and eventually become governor of the State.

He promised his campaigns wil be built upon 5 core pillars vital to the transformation and prosperity of Edo State.

He said he is the candidate to beat in the contest to be governor of the State in 2024.