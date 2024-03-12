The deputy governor of Edo state Philip Shaibu has dragged Asue Ighodalo, the People’s Democratic Party and INEC before the Federal High Court in Abuja over the party primary election held on 22nd of February, 2024.

Philip Shaibu is seeking an order of the Court nullifying the purported Edo State Governorship primary election which took place at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin-City where Asue Ighodalo emerged as the Governorship Candidate of the PDP.

The Deputy Governor through his Counsel, is also seeking an order of the Court directing the PDP to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Mr Ighodalo having emerged from an invalid and unlawful Primaries conducted contrary to the provisions of the PDP Constitution and the Electoral Act.