Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called for inclusive government policies and programmes to address security and socio-economic challenges affecting pastoral communities.

At a stakeholders meeting in the nation’s capital, it’s National President Baba Othman- Ngelzarma says the pastoral communities have been faced with multiple challenges ranging from ethnic profiling, insecurity and socioeconomic marginalisation.

The meeting is to ventilate the pains of neglect and frustration over perceived marginalisation, also to demand for improved security and safety of lives and property.

The group also clamours for an end to ethnic profiling that has unfairly continued to target certain people.

They promised to support government’s nation building efforts.

As leaders of pastoral communities, they say they will now work together to checkmate criminal elements lurking around them, and curb the proliferation of arms and other vices.

They want a more inclusive government as the country tries to navigate out of current socioeconomic challenges.