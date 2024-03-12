About 3,000 vulnerable women in Borno State have benefited from food and cash worth over 150 million naira, courtesy of the state first lady, Falmata Zulum.

She says the gesture is part of Governor Zulum’s 10 pact development agenda of alleviating the sufferings of survivors of the 13 year Boko Haram insurgency.

The recipients are vulnerable women, mostly survivors of the 13 year Boko Haram insurgency.

Amongst them are widows and female heads of household.

They have come on the request of the state first lady Falmata Zulum, to benefit from another charitable endeavour by the Zulum Palliative Program.

Here to support his wife, is Governor Babagana Zulum.

He reiterated the commitment of his government to assist vulnerable women become self-sufficient by giving them sustainable livelihood support.

A 25kg bag of rice , a carton of pasta, five litres of cooking oil and 50,000 naira was given to each of the 3,000 women present.

The State Government also promised to improve its educational support for the girl child, to give them a better future.