In its quest to enhance agricultural productivity and ensure food security in the north east region, the victim support fund has trained 3000 AGRIC extension agents in Maiduguri the Borno state capital.

According to the state ministry of agriculture, about 500,000 matrix tones of food was lost due to insurgency.

Part of the objectives of the objectives of the training is to proffer solutions on farming deficit and how best to boost food production in the state.

