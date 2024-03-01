In a bid to address cases of tuberculosis in Borno State, the World Health Organization has trained 60 healthcare workers from across the 27 Local Government Councils of the state to enhance their capacities in monitoring and supporting the care and treatment of patients.

The raising cases of tuberculosis in Borno state has been of great concern to government and humanitarian agencies.

So far, the state has 259 functional DOTS sites and TB cases notification is currently at 37%.

It is why the World Health Organization is stepping up to train these healthcare workers on how to manage the spread of the disease.

A data report from the TB and Leprosy Control Program, reveals that Tuberculosis case detection rate of 37% has a treatment success rate of 93% in 2023.

This is why the state government is happy with this move by WHO and is optimistic that it would go a long way in addressing the cases in the state.

After the training, WHO would provide technical support and drugs to ensure adequate case detection, treatment and data management.