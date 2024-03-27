The Borno State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Mallam Babagana reports that around 16,000 tuberculosis patients in the state are not receiving treatment, placing the state at risk of disease transmission.



He disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Maiduguri the Borno state capital.

The rising cases of tuberculosis in Borno state has been of great concern to government and humanitarian agencies.

The state commissioner for health and human services organised a meeting to brief the press on risk factors of the disease.

He disclosed that about 16,000 patients of TB cases in the state have not availed themselves for treatment, a situation that is deeply troubling.

Stakeholders at the meeting reveal that the huge gap of treatment poses a risk of further infection within community members.

With the allocation of 15 per cent of the state budget to healthcare, stakeholders believe that it would gratefully improve the standard of healthcare delivery in the state.

The Borno state ministry of health and human services has assured to work with partners towards finding a lasting solution to the problem of tuberculosis in the state. It also announced the appointment of a new TB program manager with a mandate to improve treatment coverage.