Following the explosion of an object in Kidandan village, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, One child has now been confirmed dead while at least nine others are still at the Ahmadu Bello Teaching hospital in Shika Zaria,

The incident occurred Saturday, when it was reported that the children were playing with a strange object which they found in a nearby bush where they went to fetch firewood.

Residents suspect the object to be an explosive.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, Mansur Hassan explained that the object detonated causing severe injuries to the victims.

Operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) squad of the Police where on Saturday, deployed to the scene to ascertain the cause of the explosion