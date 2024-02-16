Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has announced the extension of the 25,000 wage award for workers in the state by 6 months to cushion the effect of the current economic challenges in the country.

The governor made the announcement while commissioning the newly completed 12.5km Challenge-Odo Ona Elewe- Elebu Apata Road in Ibadan.

While acknowledging the impact of the current economy of Nigeria on his people, governor Makinde assured them that his administration would continue to listen to their yearning and make life worthwhile for them.

Also responding to allegations suggesting that PDP governors in the country are behind on salary payments, the Governor clarified that his administration has consistently met its commitment to paying workers’ salaries on the 25th of every month since its inception.

In his remarks, Governor Peter Mba of Enugu state lauded his Oyo state counterparts effort in always working for the collective interest of his people as well as meeting their needs at every point in time.