The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation will begin payment of twenty-five thousand Naira grants to beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Scheme captured in the expanded National Social Register next month.

Dr Betta Edu, Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, made the announcement on Wednesday at a meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, led by its President, Joe Ajaero, at Labour House in Abuja.

The Minister added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to labor leaders to include vulnerable seniors in the CCT system was fulfilled.

According to Edu, “the President mentioned very clearly that vunurable pensioners should be immediately captured on the National social Register and benefit from the Conditional Cash Transfer, as part of the national social safety net expansion and this was made clear in his speech on Independence Day where he committed 25000 Naira for 15million household for three months”

She appealed to the NLC to help fast-track the process of collating Data of would-be vulnerable pensioners beneficiaries so that they can start receiving CCT.

She commended Mr Ajaero for being a team player, saying the task of moving Nigeria forward was a collective one and urged him to continue to have faith in the federal government under President Tinubu.

In response, Ajaero expressed joy at the various poverty alleviation projects implemented by the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Ministry, as well as the minister’s passion and devotion to the job!

He was, nevertheless, of the opinion that tackling the underlying causes of poverty would go a long way toward resolving the issue.

The NLC boss urged the federal government to create more jobs by creating a productive economy where factories are functioning and employing workers.

He thanked the Minister for being the first member of the federal executive council to visit the labour house in President Tinubu’s Administration,saying “for finding time to visit the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, we will work with you to achieve success in this process and your impact will be felt.

President of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Godwin Abumisi,thanked President Tinubu and the Minister for finding the retirees worthy of the federal government benefits.

He said Pensioners received as low as between five and ten thousand Naira a month,saying twenty five thousand is a big money to them. He thanked the Minister for the Exceptional performance so far urging her to keep up the speed.