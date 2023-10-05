The Supreme Court has fixed 15th December to deliver judgment in the appeal filed by the Federal Government against the Court of Appeal judgment that dismissed the criminal charges against Nnamdi Kanu and ordered his release.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun fixed the judgment date after taking arguments from Mr Kanu’ s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome Tijani Gazali who stood for the Federal Government.

Advertisement

The Federal Government while presenting its case appealed to the Apex Court to void and set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal which voided the charges against Mr Kanu and ordered his release.

Mr Gazali specifically, pleaded that the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja which upheld 7 count charges against Mr Kanu be affirmed so that he can be brought for trial in the charges.

However while opposing the federal government, Mr Ozekhome maintained that the Federal Government had since June 29, 2021 been detaining Mr Kanu illegally, unlawfully and unconstitutionally.