FG kicks off cash grants for vulnerable groups, targets 2,900 beneficiaries

The Federal Government has flagged off cash grants to vulnerable groups in the country, starting with the Federal Capital Territory.

This is a part of government efforts to address poverty which is increasingly prevalent in Nigeria

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq who gave out the grant says this effort will be replicated in all 36 States.

The country’s alarming poverty statistics have prompted a call to expand the National Social Investment Programme.

The government is now providing a grant of 20,000 Naira to vulnerable people, with 70% going to women and 30% going to youth.

The arrangement indicates that at least 15 percent of the sum must be given to persons with disability.

The implementation of this Grant for the Vulnerable Group starts with the FCT.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, admonished beneficiaries to judiciously apply the grants as she gives out the funds.

A total digitalisation of the conditional cash transfer has also been completed.

Over 12 million Nigerians have so far benefited from the National Social Investment Programme in the last 5 years according to the Minister