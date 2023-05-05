The Nigeria Air Force Officers Wives Association, NAFOWA has donated food items worth millions of naira to some women in Osun State.

The humanitarian outreach which took place in Osogbo is part of activities marking the 59th anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force.

The relief items include rice, beans, vegetable oil, salt, among others.

Wife of the Chief of the Air Staff, Olubunmi Amoo says the motive is to bring succour to the less privileged particularly the widows

According to her, the association had carried out a number of humanitarian outreaches in different parts of the country to support people.

Wives of the State Governor, Titi and Ngozi Adeleke were also present.

Beneficiaries of the items appreciated the gesture.

They believe the items will go along way in ameliorating their suffering.

Members of the association promised to continue to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the society as part of their social responsibility.