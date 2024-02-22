Asue Ighodalo, an aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Edo State, has been declared winner of the poll.

Mr. Ighodalo was declared winner of the parallel election which took place today, Thursday, in Edo state.

He polled a total of 577 votes.

Chairman of the Edo Electoral Committee and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State declared him the winner of the exercise.

Mr Ighodalo defeated other nine aspirants, including the deputy Governor Philip Shaibu to emerge as the flagbearer

