A group known as New Esan Era has called on political actors to zone the next year’s governorship ticket to Edo Central senatorial district in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

The group alongside other socio-political bodies made the call while briefing journalists in Benin City the State Capital.

The Edo Governorship comes up in 2024, but there are subtle moves for the top political position.

The race over the post is fueling speculations on who will feature in the battle as the present occupant will bow out after an 8-year tenure.

This is the case in Edo state as different names have been thrown up as those who are gearing up to contest the governorship race and take over from the two-time incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki in 2024.

The agitations at this press briefing by the people in the central part of the state is for power shift in 2024 which is predicated on the fact that they have not had it’s fair share of power since the return of democracy in 1999.

They further appealed to the people and political parties to allow a wind of change to blow in the state as replicated at the national level

Already in the state, a strategic slogan of power shift from one district to the other is fast gaining traction.