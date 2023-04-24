Political, religious and Traditional leaders have passed a vote of confidence on the Imo state Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma following the numerous achievements and developmental projects embarked upon in the last three and half years in office.

The stakeholders from Imo north Senatorial district who converged on Ehime Mbano say the Governor deserves a second term in office having delivered on most of his campaign promises.

Stakeholders, political, religious, traditional and women from the six local government areas of Imo North Senatorial district otherwise known as Okigwe zone gathered in the country home of Tony Chukwu in Ehime Mbano to chart a way for the political survival of the zone.

Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church Nigeria, Samuel Uche who led the discussion aligned himself with the charter of equity presented by Imo council of elders to ensure Governorship seat rotates among the three zones in Imo State.

The leaders while commending Governor Hope Uzodinma for his developmental strides across the three zones in the State, believe if given another chance will consolidate on achievements so far recorded.

Imo State is among the three states that will be having off season Governorship elections in November