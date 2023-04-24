Ten months after the deadly attack at the Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state, the church was reopened as the worshipers remain resolute to serve God inspite of a total 41 casualties.

Some church members recounts their survival story even as the cause, identify and arrest of the perpetrators remain a puzzle that is waiting to be unraveled

Sunday, the 5th of June, 2022 is a black day that will go down as the darkest, in the history of Owo town in Ondo State.

The day which was meant to be sacred and consecrated for the Lord, was desecrated, polluted and defiled by blood-sucking and deadly terror group.

They attacked the ancient town and in less than 30 minutes, left behind a sackcloth of sorrow, trail of agony, infectious tears and tragic death.

On that black Sunday, the gunmen invaded St. Francis’ Catholic Church, located at Owaluwa area of the town and polluted the sanctuary, with an attack that cut short the lives of many worshippers.

They threw dynamite into the church auditorium at the end of the day’s Mass.

Dozens were killed and many injured, as they fired gunshots sporadically at worshippers after the blast.

The town instantly became a Mecca of sort, as dignitaries visited the people of Owo over the dastardly act.

Ten months after, the church was reopened for service.

This mass was conducted by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Right Reverend Jude Arogundade.

The congregants gathered to offer their appreciation to God for the gift of life.

This woman, Josephine Ejelonu, a survivour was in the church, when the incident happened.

Her legs were affected by the dynamite thrown into the church by the invaders.

Another survivour Fidelis Obinna was also lucky to escape death that fateful day.

Margret Attah also a survivour is one of the most hit by the attack. She has been permanently confined to a wheelchair as a result of the deadly attack.

Some members were lucky to escape the attack. They say nothing will deter them from serving God.

One issue that remains puzzling for the people is the identify of the terrorists, who carried out the attack.