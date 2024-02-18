At least three villagers have been killed, and 30 others were abducted when armed terrorists attacked Gwada Community in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Locals report a total of 98 individuals kidnapped across four communities since the beginning of 2024.

Visibly emotional, locals recounts the incident on Saturday, 10th of February to military personnel and officials of the Kaduna state government.

Armed terrorists on over 50 motorcycles invaded their community.

Thirty individuals were kidnapped, three killed, and seven are currently hospitalized.

A Gwada community leader asserts that about 98 people have been kidnapped since the year started.

The bandits, operating for over two hours, not only looted every shop but also set foodstuff and other properties on fire.

I ask a survivor and some locals if they suspect any group for the attack.

They suggest that the bandits have informants in their community.

Shockingly, they also reveal seeing their rustled animals, taken to Zango Aya, market for sale.

Governor Uba Sani sent these officials and security personnel to these communities on a confidence-building visit.

They also visit Kerawa, 25km from Gwada, another community directly affected by bandit attacks.

This community lies on the border with Kawara, Karshi and Malul Forest.

Despite military patrols, residents have abandoned their farms due to threats from bandits.

The affected communities are deep in the vast, ungoverned spaces of Igabi Local Government Area and are challenging to reach.

These local youths have been supporting security agencies.

They attempted to repel armed terrorists with Dane guns and cutlasses.

Many have lost their lives in the process but for them, keeping their community safe from bandits is a task that must be done.

The people emphasize the urgent need for intensified government efforts to secure their community.