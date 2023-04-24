The All-Share Index fell 1.08 percent to conclude the week at 51,355.74, while the market capitalisation fell N304 billion to N27.963 trillion. Investors’ year-to-date returns have now stabilized at 0.20 percent.

All other indices also ended lower except for the NGX Main Board, NGX Pension, NGX Insurance, NGX AFR Div. Yield, NGX MERI Growth, and NGX Consumer Goods, which increased by 0.73 percent, 1.44 percent, 1.41 percent, 0.80 percent, 4.37 percent, and 0.17 percent, respectively. The NGX ASeM, NGX Growth, and NGX Sovereign Bond indices ended flat.

However, Transcorp Corporation Plc, led the gainers’ chart of the Nigerian Exchange Limited in the last week as its share price appreciated by 44.97 percent to close trading at N2.45, following the acquisition of over five percent stake in the group.

During the past week, a total of 3.920 billion shares worth N15.620bn were traded in 16,856 deals by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.824 billion shares valued at N10.964bn that exchanged hands the previous week in 15,686 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 3.050 billion shares valued at N5.964bn traded in 1,379 deals; contributing 77.81 per cent and 38.18 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Financial Services Industry followed with 707.962 million shares worth N6.175bn in 8,430 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 43.155 million shares worth N1.026bn in 2,223 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Transnational Corporation Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 3.302 billion shares worth N7.999bn in 2,375 deals, contributing 84.23 percent and 51.21 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

During the four-day trading week, 35 equities appreciated higher than 18 equities in the previous week.

31 equities depreciated in price lower than 39 in the previous week, while 90 equities remained unchanged, lower than 99 equities recorded in the previous week.