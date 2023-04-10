The sad story of an attack by gunmen on Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State still remains fresh in the minds of members of the church especially those who survived the attack.

But the good news is that the church on Sunday opened for service ten months after that ugly incident that left dozens dead in the church.

One thing that keeps worrying the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Jude Arogundade is the failure of the federal government to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime in the country.

The June 5 terror attack on the Saint Francis Catholic Church Owo, in Ondo State left many in total shock and worshipers devastated.

41 persons died in the unfortunate incident while many were injured.

Ten months after the attack, the church held its first Mass on Easter Sunday.

It began with the rededication at the Church by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Jude Arogundade. Afterwards, the service began with the sprinkling of water and reading of Thanksgiving songs.

The Bishop is not happy with the way the issue of those who carried out the attack is being handled, saying this is a sign that the government has failed the people.

Those who were lucky to escape the attack on that faithful day shared their experience.

They say this will not in anyway affect their commitment to serving God.

Many worshipers at the Church could not phantom why the attack was carried out but they said this will not deterr them from serving God.