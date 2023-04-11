The members of the Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State are pleased with the security arrangement put in place around the church, but want more.

Some of them who spoke with TVC News Ayodeji Moradeyo also narrated their experience and want government to fulfill all its promises to them.

Local security and the police were engaged to provide security, as the Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State reopened for service.

The church was closed for ten months, after the July 5, 2022 terror attack.

Outside the church, there were security men along the road.

They appreciated the government for its quick intervention.

This woman, who lost her two legs in the attack, wants government to fulfill other aspects of its promises to the victims of the attack.

The members are determined to continue to worship in the church, come rain, come shine.

TROOPS ARREST TWO MORE SUSPECTS IN RELATION TO OWO CATHOILC CHURCH ATTACK

The suspects – Al-Qasim Idris and Abdulhaleem Idris – were apprehended at Omialafara (Omulafa) in Ose Local Goverenment Area of Ondo State.

Armed bandits had attacked St. Francis Catholic Church during a Sunday mass on June 5 2022, resulting in the death of 40 worshippers while over 80 others were injured.

A statement in Abuja by the Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, said Abdulhaleem, alongside other high profile ISWAP commanders, “had also previously coordinated attacks on military targets in Okene, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, resulting in casualties”.

Akpor added: “Recall that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, during his parley with media executives and editors on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, informed of the arrest of four terrorists among those who attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on June 5, 2022.

“They were arrested through a combined operation by military and DSS personnel at Eika, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State on August 1, 2022. Those arrested include Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (aka Bin Malik), Momoh Otohu Abubakar, Aliyu Yusuf Itopa and Auwal Ishaq Onimisi.

“Barely few hours after the disclosure by the CDS of the arrest of four of the Owo Catholic Church attackers, two additional ISWAP terrorists, who were also connected to the attack on the church, were apprehended at Omialafara (Omulafa), Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on August 9, 2022.

“The arrests were made through the collaborative effort by military and DSS personnel. The suspects are: Al-Qasim Idris and Abdulhaleem Idris. It is instructive to note that Abdulhaleem, alongside other high profile ISWAP commanders, had also previously coordinated attacks on military targets in Okene, Okene LGA, Kogi State resulting in casualties”.

The statement added: “it is the avowed commitment of the leadership of the military, Nigeria Police, DSS and other security agencies to work in synergy to enthrone peace and security all over the country. This is due to the need for collaboration as an essential requirement to successfully deal with the existential asymmetric threats currently bedevilling our dear nation, Nigeria.”

Also, an Ondo State-based group, the Owo Is One Association, yesterday hailed security agents and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) following the arrest of the ISWAP terrorists.

“We want to commend our security agencies for their commitment, tenacity and doggedness in finding these vagabonds. We want to equally commend Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Olurotimi Akeredolu.

“We appreciate his concerns for the safety of the people who God Almighty has put under his care. He has a loving heart for the safety of the people of the state. And more importantly, the Amotekun corps for not relenting in making sure that Ondo State is safe,” National Coordinator of Owo Is One Association, Akinboro Aruwajoye said in a statement.