CDS Confirms arrest of Owo Catholic Church Attackers

The Defence Headquarters said it has arrested the terrorists behind the attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, made the disclosure during a parley with media executives at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

He said the criminals were arrested in collaboration with other sister security agencies.

The arrested suspects according to General Irabor Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza was the mastermind of the terror attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo and a Police station attack in Kogi State that claimed the life of a police officer.

General Irabor said the suspects and others including, Momoh Otohu Abubakar, Aliu Yusuf, Allwal Isah were arrested in Kogi State.

it will be recalled that Terrorists had attacked the Catholic Church during a Sunday Mass and opened fire on the worshippers, resulting in the death of over 30 persons.

The incident happened at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State on June 5.