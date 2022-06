Members of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Owo branch have protested against the killing of several worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic church, Owo, Ondo state

They took their protest to the Palace of Olowo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye to commiserate with him.

The protesters were joined by the state CAN Chairman, Anslem Ologunowa, who condemned the attack in strong terms.

They described the attack as barbaric, appealing to the government to beef up security in the state.