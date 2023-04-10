The remains of the later minister of justice, Prince Bola Ajibola has been laid to rest according to Islamic rites at his Islamic Movement for Africa centre in Abeokuta,the Ogun state capital.

Dignitaries which include the vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and wife Dolapo Osinbajo , former president Olusegun Obasanjo,the Ogun state deputy governor, Noimot Salako Oyedele, former governor Olusegun Osoba among other dignitaries attended the burial prayer

The vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo giving his condolence speech described the late Bola Ajibola as humanist who contributed immensely to education development of the country among other achievements, while the state deputy governor affirmed that he will be greatly missed

Governor Abiodun commiserates with Buhari, Obasanjo others over Bola Ajibola’s death

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the nation’s judiciary and the family of former Justice at the International Court of Justice, The Hague, on the death of the former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, who passed on in the early hours of Sunday.

Describing the death as a big loss to the judiciary, Governor Abiodun said his legacies in the judiciary, philanthropy and the educational development of Nigeria would never be forgotten.

Governor Abiodun, in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin also commiserates with the Owu Royal Family of the late former Attorney General, his friend, President Olusegun Obasanjo, as well as members of the Baptist Boys’ High School Old Students Association, described the legal icon’s death as saddening, devastating and the end of an era.

FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL, BOLA AJIBOLA, TO BE BURIED IN ABEOKUTA

The family of Bola Ajibola has announced that their late father would be buried today by 4pm according to Islamic rites.

He would be buried at the Islamic Mission for Africa Centre, Abiola Way Abeokuta.

Sympathizers, religious associates and different Islamic groups are at the centre owned by the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation.

The Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele would be representing the Governor, Dapo Abiodun who is not in town at the burial.

One of the sons of the deceased who spoke to TVC News said their father laid a good foundation for them and he was known for his support for humanity.