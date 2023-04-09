The family of Bola Ajibola has announced that their late father would be buried today by 4pm according to Islamic rites.He would be buried at the Islamic Mission for Africa Centre, Abiola Way Abeokuta.

Sympathizers, religious associates and different Islamic groups are at the centre owned by the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation.

The Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele would be representing the Governor, Dapo Abiodun who is not in town at the burial.

One of the sons of the deceased who spoke to TVC News said their father laid a good foundation for them and he was known for his support for humanity.