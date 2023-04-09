The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the nation’s judiciary and the family of former Justice at the International Court of Justice, The Hague, on the death of the former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, who passed on in the early hours of Sunday.Describing the death as a big loss to the judiciary, Governor Abiodun said his legacies in the judiciary, philanthropy and the educational development of Nigeria would never be forgotten.

Governor Abiodun, in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin also commiserates with the Owu Royal Family of the late former Attorney General, his friend, President Olusegun Obasanjo, as well as members of the Baptist Boys’ High School Old Students Association, described the legal icon’s death as saddening, devastating and the end of an era.