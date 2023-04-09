A former Attorney General and the Minister of Justice of Nigeria and a Judge of the International Court of Justice, Bola Ajibola is dead.He died in the early hours of Sunday 9th April, 2023 at the age of 89.

Bola Ajibola was the President of the Nigerian Bar Association from 1984 to 1985. He was also one of five commissioners on the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission, organized through the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

He was the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2002.

Bola Ajibola was a Prince prince from Owu in Abeokuta and founded an Islamic and co-educational institution, Crescent University, in Abeokuta, Ogun State in 2005.